Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 06:00 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: The coronavirus outbreak could deliver a painful multi-billion-dollar hit to Australian universities, as high-paying Chinese students are forced to defer their studies, economists warned Thursday (Feb 6). Top universities stand to lose about US$2 billion (A$3 billion) in fees alone ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-coronavirus-cost-australia-universities-billions-china-12400752