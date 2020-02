Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 03:59 Hits: 5

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said former national security adviser John Bolton "refused" to submit an affidavit on his take of President Trump's "Ukraine misconduct," when asked by House Democrats.

