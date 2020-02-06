Team Trump threatens to veto disaster relief for Puerto Rico after January's destructive earthquakes

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 00:45 Hits: 4

The steaming pile of white nationalist garbage known as Team Trump is weighing in on disaster relief for Puerto Rico after the island, still attempting to recover from the catastrophic Hurricane Maria, was struck by multiple earthquakes during December and January, including one of magnitude 6.4. Specifically, the Trump White House is warning Congress that it intends to veto disaster relief for those earthquakes.

In a statement, Trump's Office of Management and Budget told Congress the administration "strongly opposes" a new bill allocating $4.7 billion in relief. The reasons given are the ones Trump has used repeatedly to hold up disaster relief. OMB claims the House is "rushing" through the process, lauds Dear Leader's "unprecedented" assistance to Puerto Rico, and raises the talking-point specter of "waste, fraud, and abuse."

Instead, the administration claims there is already "substantial available resources" in FEMA to address the earthquakes, so no new money is needed. Oh—and that the "restrictive provisions" Congress intends to put in the bill to limit the administration's ability to screw with the funds, see: everything else in the news the last year, would "prevent" Team Trump from "ensuring these funds are well-spent."

So there you go. No aid for Puerto Rico, says the Trump team, they'll get what we're giving them and like it. Left unspoken: Hey, if Puerto Rico wanted to dig up some dirt on one of Trump's election opponents, maybe things would be different. Hint, hint.

