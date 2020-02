Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:41 Hits: 4

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says the resignation of a Georgian regional public TV channel’s deputy director this week is the latest example of “political pressure" undermining media pluralism and free speech in the South Caucasus country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgian-tv-channel-s-deputy-director-resigns-due-to-political-pressure-/30419160.html