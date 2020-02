Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 17:38 Hits: 3

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday as it tried to land in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces, killing one person and injuring 157 others, according to Turkish authorities.

