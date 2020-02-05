Femi Oluwole, the political maverick thinking outside Brexit box

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:07 Hits: 3

An EU law graduate galvanized into activism, Femi Oluwole never thought he would end up a leading light of the anti-Brexit movement. Having co-founded a Europhile youth movement and resolutely sparred prominent Brexiteers, he now changes his point of attack. His aim? A Labour government. In the meantime, however, Oluwole will do everything to prevent a no-deal and remain a thorn in the side of “Leavers”.

