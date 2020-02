Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:17 Hits: 4

Prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, broke with his party on Wednesday and announced he would vote to convict US President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the Senate was poised to acquit the Republican president.

