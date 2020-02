Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:25 Hits: 2

TEHRAN: Tensions are mounting over Tehran's probe into the January downing of a passenger plane near the Iranian capital, as countries that lost citizens in the disaster criticise the Islamic republic's reticence to share key information. Iran's authorities are examining the incident in which its ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tensions-mount-over-iran-s-ukrainian-plane-probe-12399098