Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:29 Hits: 3

In the Middle East, where access to Arabic-language content is limited, translations of web content offer ideas and empowerment.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2020/0205/By-translating-Wikipedia-pages-this-activist-offers-hope-to-Arab-youth?icid=rss