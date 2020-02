Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 16:56 Hits: 0

A leaked recording of a high-level economic policy meeting recently caused a political storm in Ukraine. But in sharp contrast to the situation a few years ago, the discussion at the meeting focused on the strength of the country's currency – a sign of increasing confidence in the economy.

