Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 14:15 Hits: 2

Democrats, led by Pelosi, just hate that President Donald Trump has a great story to tell, and that he told it brilliantly.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/481571-trump-eviscerates-democrats-in-state-of-the-union-speech-prompting-pelosi