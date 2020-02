Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 19:12 Hits: 4

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he would vote to convict President Trump on the impeachment charge of abuse of power, describing his actions as an "appalling abuse of public trust."In a stunning break with his party...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/481672-romney-breaks-ranks-with-gop-will-vote-to-convict-trump