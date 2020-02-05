'After many sleepless nights,' Alabama Sen. Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

When Doug Jones was elected senator as a Democrat in Alabama, he had two basic paths open to him: He could be a wannabe-Republican in a doomed effort to be re-elected from the deep red state, or he could maintain his dignity and uphold his principles. He chose the latter path, and continues to do so on impeachment.

“On the day I was sworn in as a United States Senator, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. At the beginning of the impeachment trial, I took a second oath to do ‘impartial justice’ according to the same Constitution I swore to protect,” Jones said in a statement. After considering those oaths and all of the evidence, “After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

Jones said he had “struggled to understand the House’s strategy in their pursuit of documents and witnesses and wished they had done more,” but that ultimately, whatever the House could have done better, “The President’s actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law, that Congress has no power whatsoever in questioning or examining his actions, and that all who do so, do so at their peril.”

Doug Jones is making this about what’s right—something not one Republican, no matter how politically safe, has said they’ll do.

We need to retake the Senate. Can you chip in $1 to help the Democratic nominee in each of these competitive states?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916827