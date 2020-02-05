In State of the Union, Trump Celebrates Hate Xenophobia While Touting Great American Comeback

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 13:26 Hits: 2

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, just a day before the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote to acquit him in the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Trump’s speech, which focused heavily on the economy and immigration, sounded at times like a campaign rally, with Republican lawmakers chanting “Four more years!” He never once mentioned his impeachment trial. Prior to the speech, Trump refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand, and once the speech was over, Pelosi was seen on television ripping up her copy of Trump’s remarks. She later called the speech a “manifesto of mistruths.” Several Democrats, including Congressmembers Rashida Tlaib, Tim Ryan, Seth Moulton and Bill Pascrell, walked out during Trump’s address. Some Democrats boycotted the night altogether, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Maxine Waters of California, Al Green of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Frederica Wilson of Florida. We’re joined by Lee Fang, investigative journalist at The Intercept, and Roberto Lovato, author of the forthcoming book “Unforgetting: A Memoir of Revolution and Redemption” and co-founder of the campaign #DignidadLiteraria, which seeks to elevate the voices of Latinx writers in U.S. literature. At the State of the Union address, Trump was “throwing red meat to his base,” Fang says. “It was clear, from anyone watching this: This was a campaign rally speech — Trump previewing his election message for 2020.”

