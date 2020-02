Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:27 Hits: 1

The Hubei province has reported 65 more fatalities, the biggest single-day tally since fatalities emerged almost a month ago. Japan has reported ten cases from people onboard a ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama.

