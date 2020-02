Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:01 Hits: 2

The number of people infected in China by theĀ coronavirusĀ outbreak jumped on Wednesday to nearly 500, after Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease and millions more in China were ordered to stay indoors.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200205-china-coronavirus-world-health-organisation-epidemic-hong-kong-macau