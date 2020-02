Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 07:31 Hits: 3

Violent clashes have broken out on the streets of Baghdad between supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr and the wider anti-government protest movement following last week’s appointment of Iraqi prime minister delegate Mohammed Allawi.

