Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 22:10 Hits: 1

The very term “pro-life Democrat” sounds like an oxymoron. Yet a case to be argued before the Supreme Court March 4 shows their enduring power.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0204/Looking-past-Roe-Can-pro-life-Democrats-still-find-home-in-party?icid=rss