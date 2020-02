Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:41 Hits: 2

DES MOINES - The Iowa Democratic Party sought on Tuesday to begin clearing up the debacle that enveloped its caucuses the previous night.Late on Tuesday afternoon, the party finally released partial results. The re...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/481506-early-winners-and-losers-from-the-iowa-caucuses