Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #1

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 02:00 Hits: 2

Impeached president Donald Trump is stumbling through the "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter in front of him, and everyone has decided that it will be the State of the Union address.

Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Classy as ever, the impeached one did not acknowledge Pelosi’s outstretched hand, won’t look at her.

Nancy omits Ã¢Â�Â�I have the high honor and distinct privilege..Ã¢Â�Â� part. February 5, 2020

According to Brookings, about half the jobs are low wage positions.

He’s delusion as ever, thinking that the rest of the world isn’t mocking him.

GDP growth under Trump in 2019 was lower than the 2.2% during the 10-year recovery.

The important take away is that he’s not telling the truth about anything. So have fun mocking. Count the sniffs. Really, you’re not going to hear anything you need to know tonight.

Job Gains

Republicans are going to stand and clap for almost every thing he says.

He says unemployment rate for vets has reached an all-time low. He doesn’t mention that the suicide rate for veterans has reached a record high.

They’re applauding having taken food away from low-income people.

Vast majority of raises for low-income workers has come from increases in the minimum wage.

If you think you hear hissing a booing underneath the dear leader obeisance from Republicans, you’re right.

Consumer Confidence Index was higher in 2000 than the latest claim from Trump that it is highest it has ever been now.

That wealthy people getting a tax break to invest in “opportunity zones”? Yeah, that’s grift for Kushner’s family and Trump cronies.

The U.S. is not energy independent. The U.S. still imports about 12% of the oil it consumes.

donald trump just called someone else an illegitimate ruler thatÃ¢Â�Â�s it, thatÃ¢Â�Â�s the tweet February 5, 2020

Space. Force. And no, not all military equipment is made in the U.S. But you knew that.

What do you want to bet Trump has no idea who the Tuskegee airmen were or their story?

This is a moment to appreciate. Too bad it has to come with asterisk of coming from him. He should not be allowed to utter a word about civil rights.

HereÃ¢Â�Â�s an interview with Brig. General Charles McGee, 100, the Tuskegee Airman POTUS just introduced https://t.co/meA1tkPBBA February 5, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916583