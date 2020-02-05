Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #1

Category: World Hits: 2
Impeached president Donald Trump is stumbling through the "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter in front of him, and everyone has decided that it will be the State of the Union address.
Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:37:39 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill
Ongoing coverage can be found here.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:07:13 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Classy as ever, the impeached one did not acknowledge Pelosi’s outstretched hand, won’t look at her.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:08:19 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:08:29 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
Nancy omits Ã¢Â�Â�I have the high honor and distinct privilege..Ã¢Â�Â� part.
According to Brookings, about half the jobs are low wage positions.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:09:08 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
He’s delusion as ever, thinking that the rest of the world isn’t mocking him.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:10:48 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
GDP growth under Trump in 2019 was lower than the 2.2% during the 10-year recovery.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:10:49 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
The important take away is that he’s not telling the truth about anything. So have fun mocking. Count the sniffs. Really, you’re not going to hear anything you need to know tonight.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:13:22 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:14:38 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades 2011 total: 2.075 million 2012 total: 2.174 million 2013 total: 2.302 million 2014 total: 3.006 million 2015 total: 2.729 million 2016 total: 2.318 million 2017 total: 2.153 million 2018 total: 2.303 million 2019 total: 2.108 million
No handshake? Ã°Â�Â¤Â� #SOTUpic.twitter.com/tjGd1lxiS0
Job GainsWednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:14:48 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Republicans are going to stand and clap for almost every thing he says.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:15:38 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
He says unemployment rate for vets has reached an all-time low. He doesn’t mention that the suicide rate for veterans has reached a record high.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:16:37 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
They’re applauding having taken food away from low-income people.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:18:05 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
Vast majority of raises for low-income workers has come from increases in the minimum wage.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:18:46 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
If you think you hear hissing a booing underneath the dear leader obeisance from Republicans, you’re right.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:19:37 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter Feudal societies have 100% employment. Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:20:49 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
Consumer Confidence Index was higher in 2000 than the latest claim from Trump that it is highest it has ever been now.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:21:14 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
That wealthy people getting a tax break to invest in “opportunity zones”? Yeah, that’s grift for Kushner’s family and Trump cronies.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:23:15 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
The U.S. is not energy independent. The U.S. still imports about 12% of the oil it consumes.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:29:42 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:31:38 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
donald trump just called someone else an illegitimate ruler thatÃ¢Â�Â�s it, thatÃ¢Â�Â�s the tweet
Space. Force. And no, not all military equipment is made in the U.S. But you knew that.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:33:54 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
What do you want to bet Trump has no idea who the Tuskegee airmen were or their story?Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:35:33 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
This is a moment to appreciate. Too bad it has to come with asterisk of coming from him. He should not be allowed to utter a word about civil rights.
HereÃ¢Â�Â�s an interview with Brig. General Charles McGee, 100, the Tuskegee Airman POTUS just introduced https://t.co/meA1tkPBBA
