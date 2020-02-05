The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #2

The bad reading job of "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter by impeached president Donald Trump continues.

Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:06:01 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:38:38 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

He actually says this. "NO PARENT should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.” Government. School. Fuck you, impeached president. And fuck you more for exploiting a young person of color in this.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:39:58 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

The announcement on a scholarship for Janiyah Davis was not in Trump's prepared remarks

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:40:34 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter Secretary of Education standing up, smiling and applauding him talking about failing government schools.  Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:42:46 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

You knew that was coming—protecting patients with pre-existing conditions. WHILE HE’S SUING IN FEDERAL COURT TO HAVE IT DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:43:06 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Also, he’s trying to take away people’s Social Security disability.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:45:16 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

WALK OUT DEMOCRATS. WALK OUT RIGHT NOW!

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:47:22 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Pelosi mouths "Not true" twice when Trump asserted Democrats wanted to give taxpayer funded health care to undocumented immigrants

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:48:00 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

They should really walk out of the room, but this is something.

Dems are now chanting HR 3 Ã¢Â�Â� their drug pricing bill. Trump is trying to talk over them

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:50:03 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Rush. Fucking. Limbaugh. Rush. Fucking. Limbaugh.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:52:36 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

So, Susan Collins, about that Trump learning from being impeached and modifying his behavior. What do you say tonight?

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:54:23 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Melania Trump giving racist Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the same #SOTU speech where Trump tries to use black people as props for his political agenda is offensive.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:56:17 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Now we’re onto the forced birther part of the speech. After he touted taking food away from 7 million people. Cuz he’s pro-life.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:58:02 AM +00:00 · Gabe Ortiz

None of the Republicans who are standing up to clap for anti-abortions legislation did anything when there were babies in cages and dying at the hands of ICE and CBP. That tells you everything you need to know about their "values" #SOTU

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 2:58:04 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Oh, hey. It’s infrastructure week again.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:02:03 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

We’re back to the horrifically racist shit and reveling in gore and violence again, to talk about immigration and sanctuary cities. Fucking monster.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:02:24 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter A rapist talking about how awful another rapist is. Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:02:36 AM +00:00 · Gabe Ortiz

Trump back to scaring folks about so-called “sanctuary cities.” The truth: 

These policies donÃ¢Â�Â�t give immigrants special protections; they ensure they have basic constitutional rights that canÃ¢Â�Â�t be trampled on and focus law enforcement resources on protecting local communities instead of on jailing families and separating children.#sotu#sotu2020

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:03:04 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

these illegal alien snuff film incitement passages are always a disgrace

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:03:28 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

We are now onto late-term abortion and we've lost another Democratic congressmember. @RepSpeier has left the chamber, folks. Ã°Â�Â�Â�

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:04:10 AM +00:00 · Gabe Ortiz

We are hearing, again, as in previous #SOTU, horrible stories that distort a reality Ã¢Â�Â� immigrants, with or without papers, commit less crime than people born in the United States.

Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:05:19 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Do you suppose Trump will next talk about all the people killed and hurt by the massive rise in white supremacist violence. No? Okay. #SOTU

