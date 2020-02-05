Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #2

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 02:36 Hits: 2

The bad reading job of "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter by impeached president Donald Trump continues.

Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

He actually says this. "NO PARENT should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.” Government. School. Fuck you, impeached president. And fuck you more for exploiting a young person of color in this.

The announcement on a scholarship for Janiyah Davis was not in Trump's prepared remarks February 5, 2020

You knew that was coming—protecting patients with pre-existing conditions. WHILE HE’S SUING IN FEDERAL COURT TO HAVE IT DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

Also, he’s trying to take away people’s Social Security disability.

WALK OUT DEMOCRATS. WALK OUT RIGHT NOW!

Pelosi mouths "Not true" twice when Trump asserted Democrats wanted to give taxpayer funded health care to undocumented immigrants February 5, 2020

They should really walk out of the room, but this is something.

Dems are now chanting HR 3 Ã¢Â�Â� their drug pricing bill. Trump is trying to talk over them February 5, 2020

Rush. Fucking. Limbaugh. Rush. Fucking. Limbaugh.

So, Susan Collins, about that Trump learning from being impeached and modifying his behavior. What do you say tonight?

Melania Trump giving racist Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the same #SOTU speech where Trump tries to use black people as props for his political agenda is offensive. February 5, 2020

Now we’re onto the forced birther part of the speech. After he touted taking food away from 7 million people. Cuz he’s pro-life.

None of the Republicans who are standing up to clap for anti-abortions legislation did anything when there were babies in cages and dying at the hands of ICE and CBP. That tells you everything you need to know about their "values" #SOTU February 5, 2020

Oh, hey. It’s infrastructure week again.

We’re back to the horrifically racist shit and reveling in gore and violence again, to talk about immigration and sanctuary cities. Fucking monster.

Trump back to scaring folks about so-called “sanctuary cities.” The truth:

These policies donÃ¢Â�Â�t give immigrants special protections; they ensure they have basic constitutional rights that canÃ¢Â�Â�t be trampled on and focus law enforcement resources on protecting local communities instead of on jailing families and separating children.#sotu#sotu2020 February 5, 2020

these illegal alien snuff film incitement passages are always a disgrace February 5, 2020

We are now onto late-term abortion and we've lost another Democratic congressmember. @RepSpeier has left the chamber, folks. Ã°Â�Â�Â� February 5, 2020

We are hearing, again, as in previous #SOTU, horrible stories that distort a reality Ã¢Â�Â� immigrants, with or without papers, commit less crime than people born in the United States. February 5, 2020

Do you suppose Trump will next talk about all the people killed and hurt by the massive rise in white supremacist violence. No? Okay. #SOTU February 5, 2020

