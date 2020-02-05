Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #3

Category: World Hits: 3
The bad reading job of "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter by impeached president Donald Trump continues.
Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:28:00 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
And it’s over.
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:05:38 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
PELOSI TEARING UP THE SPEECH pic.twitter.com/XQM98D6Brm
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:05:58 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Do you suppose Trump will next talk about all the people killed and hurt by the massive rise in white supremacist violence. No? Okay. #SOTU
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:06:21 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter Trump's border guarantee not applicable in case of strong breezes. Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:07:12 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. IÃ¢Â�Â�ve had enough. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s like watching professional wrestling. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s all fake.
Mitch gets a call-out for helping to restore the rule of law. While the motherfucker is being impeached.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:08:17 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
No, in Trump’s America we don’t tear down crosses. But there are plenty of Trumpers who will burn them.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:10:07 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
We some how went from god to guns to Mars in the space of three sentences. And “radical Islamic terrorism” in the next. This is a total shitshow. And as offensive as anything he’s done.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:11:26 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
All this God stuff is particularly galling.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:12:45 AM +00:00 · Meteor Blades
Manifest Destiny moving on to interplanetary imperialism.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:13:11 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:14:12 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Interestingly this religious liberty portion of the speech coexists with the expansion of the travel ban Ã¢Â�Â� a specific assault on religious freedom.
Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett has also walked out.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:18:08 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:19:09 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
When President Trump said he would protect 2nd amendment, a man was shouting from the SpeakerÃ¢Â�Â�s box. A plain-clothed officer came over and removed the man, Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg - a guest of Speaker Pelosi.
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:20:53 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
As you listen to Trump dramatically and emotionally tell the sad story of a white soldier who was killed in Iraq, remember also how he smeared the Gold Star parents of a brown soldier who was killed in Iraq. #SOTU
It’s SOTU as reality show tonight. The Limbaugh travesty, the little girl’s scholarship, and now the surprise service man return. He thinks he’s some kind of orange Oprah or something.Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:22:44 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter Members of Congress! if you look under your seats, you all get a copy of John Bolton's new book -- because you've already said you don't give a damn. Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:24:38 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020 · 3:25:43 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter
HeÃ¢Â�Â�s shoving the noses of more than half of the nation into a pile of his own excrement.
Pelosi just tore her copy of the speech in half.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916593