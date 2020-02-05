Live coverage of impeached president's State of the Union speech, #3

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 03:04 Hits: 3

The bad reading job of "meticulous and carefully honed" words appearing on a teleprompter by impeached president Donald Trump continues.

Chat amongst yourselves about it here. Watch on every national broadcast channel, the cable news channels, C-SPAN, or your choice of news outlets on YouTube.

And it’s over.

PELOSI TEARING UP THE SPEECH pic.twitter.com/XQM98D6Brm February 5, 2020

Do you suppose Trump will next talk about all the people killed and hurt by the massive rise in white supremacist violence. No? Okay. #SOTU February 5, 2020

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. IÃ¢Â�Â�ve had enough. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s like watching professional wrestling. ItÃ¢Â�Â�s all fake. February 5, 2020

Mitch gets a call-out for helping to restore the rule of law. While the motherfucker is being impeached.

No, in Trump’s America we don’t tear down crosses. But there are plenty of Trumpers who will burn them.

We some how went from god to guns to Mars in the space of three sentences. And “radical Islamic terrorism” in the next. This is a total shitshow. And as offensive as anything he’s done.

All this God stuff is particularly galling.

Manifest Destiny moving on to interplanetary imperialism.

Interestingly this religious liberty portion of the speech coexists with the expansion of the travel ban Ã¢Â�Â� a specific assault on religious freedom. February 5, 2020

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett has also walked out.

When President Trump said he would protect 2nd amendment, a man was shouting from the SpeakerÃ¢Â�Â�s box. A plain-clothed officer came over and removed the man, Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg - a guest of Speaker Pelosi. February 5, 2020

As you listen to Trump dramatically and emotionally tell the sad story of a white soldier who was killed in Iraq, remember also how he smeared the Gold Star parents of a brown soldier who was killed in Iraq. #SOTU February 5, 2020

It’s SOTU as reality show tonight. The Limbaugh travesty, the little girl’s scholarship, and now the surprise service man return. He thinks he’s some kind of orange Oprah or something.

HeÃ¢Â�Â�s shoving the noses of more than half of the nation into a pile of his own excrement. February 5, 2020

Pelosi just tore her copy of the speech in half.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916593