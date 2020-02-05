The Democrats respond to Trump's State of the Union

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 03:26 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has designated rising star Democratic women to provide the Democratic response to the State of the Union. Michigan's first-term Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is delivering the English-language response. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a freshman representing El Paso, Texas, is delivering the Spanish-language response.

Whitmer begins by noting that she’s at her daughter’s public school, which is quite the contrast with Trump’s attacks on public education.

Whitmer is going with optimism over Trump’s message of fear, with the importance of potholes and infrastructure and what Democrats like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are doing about it.

“Bullying people on Twitter doesn’t fix bridges—it burns them.”

Whitmer then turns to health care and her time as a member of the sandwich generation, caring for her own baby and for her mother during her mother’s fight with cancer.

Whitmer goes on to emphasize teens who’ve raised money for medical treatment for themselves or their loved ones. “No one should have to crowdsource their health care. Not in America.”

Have to say, a lot of the time the role of the SOTU response is a kiss of death for a rising politician, but Whitmer feels really strong here.

“Michigan invented the middle class, so we know: if the economy doesn’t work for working people, it just doesn’t work.” Whitmer goes on to tout House Democrats’ legislation to raise the minimum wage and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. She takes that right home to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If there’s a Democratic governor who isn’t getting a shout out here, that person must be pretty unhappy, because this is a strong litany of actions Democratic governors have taken for working families.

On impeachment: “The truth matters. Facts matter. And no one should be above the law.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, delivering the Spanish-language Democratic response, addresses the white supremacist terrorist attack that devastated her community:

“On August 3rd of last year, El Paso suffered from the deadliest targeted attack against Latinos in American history. A domestic terrorist confessed to driving over 10 hours to target Mexicans and immigrants. Just before he began his killing spree, he posted his views online and used hateful language like the very words used by President Trump to describe immigrants and Latinos.

That day, the killer took 22 innocent lives, injured dozens, and broke all of our hearts.

Incidents of gun violence take place in our schools, places of worship and neighborhoods every single day.”

Rep. Escobar on Trump’s lawlessness and the need to continue fighting for accountability:

“We know that President Trump violated his oath by asking for foreign interference, jeopardizing the integrity of our elections, putting our national security at risk, and then attempting to cover up his wrongdoing.

This is a tragic moment, and Congress must defend our republic.

We Democrats will continue to fight for truth and for what is right.

No one is above the law.”

Rep. Escobar: “From attacks against Dreamers, family separation, the deaths of migrant children, to the Remain in Mexico policy that sends asylum seekers into dangerous situations. These are policies none of us ever imagined would happen in America in our lifetime.

I remember seeing the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island for the first time. I was in awe of Lady Liberty. She stands as the guardian of our ideals—that all people are created equal, that the vulnerable are to be cared for and not shunned, and that America is the shining example of goodness.

It is up to all of us—in the face of one of the most challenging times in history—to reflect the dignity, grace of Lady Liberty and the values of America.”

