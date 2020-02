Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 16:47 Hits: 5

The Department of Justice is arguing in filings to the Supreme Court that the multiple subpoenas for President Trump's financial records are unconstitutional.The solicitor general's office is siding with the presid...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/481388-doj-tells-supreme-court-that-subpoenas-for-trumps-finances-are