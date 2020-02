Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 16:56 Hits: 5

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa political experts and observers are worried their state's first-in-the-nation status in presidential nominating contests is in jeopardy after technical issues marred Democratic caucuses on Monday....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/481391-iowa-meltdown-threatens-future-of-states-caucuses