Illinois kicks off $10 million fund helping immigrants, formerly incarcerated people get legal aid

Thousands of people in Illinois, including undocumented immigrants and formerly incarcerated people, will gain access to legal help following the implementation of a legal aid program backed with millions in state funding. Erendira Rendon, a leader with one of the two groups that are administering the project, told the AP that she expects as many as 4,600 people stand to be helped. “We’re trying to make sure more families are protected and able to stay in Illinois,” The Resurrection Project leader said.

“The program is called Access to Justice, which will be funded with $10 million in state money,” the AP reported, with the two groups, The Resurrection Project and Westside Justice Center, administering. “Roughly 60 organizations across Illinois are expected to benefit. She anticipated the funds will pay for about 10,500 legal screenings as well. Her group will offer help to people impacted by immigration policies, including those facing deportation or who need visa help.”

Groups last year applauded the Illinois General Assembly for including the funding in the state’s 2020 budget, saying in a statement “Access to Justice will strengthen the existing infrastructure of community-based legal aid organizations and community organizations by providing the funding they need to hire and retain talented attorneys or train community navigators. The Access to Justice program has built strong alliances between communities of color.”

Rendon said at the time that “Access to Justice will support Illinois’s immigrant community to access Know Your Rights information and legal counsel, this combination functions as the lifeline communities need to remain in Illinois with their families.” Know Your Rights information has proved to be critical in keeping families together during in an era when Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mass deportation agents have been truly unleashed.

In other legal aid efforts across the nation, California’s Community College Immigration Legal Services Project stands to help undocumented students at a number of community colleges across the state access free legal help. “It’s wonderful to be getting that support and it’s acknowledgment that we are here,” Sandra Lobato, a student, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, and San Diego Border Dreamers advocate, told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “That’s the kind of help and support that we’ve been needing.”

“Both the Latino and Black community have the same need for access to justice,” Illinois state Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch said last year. “Our issues are identical, some of our community members are in Cook County Jail, and some are in detention centers, but regardless we are behind bars. This program provides our state’s vulnerable and resilient populations with legal assistance, education and more importantly access to family sustaining employment and prosperity.”

