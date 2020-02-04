Trump, 'deeply gifted orator' his staff says, delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday night

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

So this is happening as scheduled, even though this is already the worst week of the century and the last thing anyone needs. Impeached president Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 PM ET. It will be on every network as well as the regular cable news outlets and C-SPAN. You can watch and mock along with your friends here at Daily Kos, as well.

The White House is setting expectations insanely high as totalitarian regimes do, for this coming tour de force penned by dear leader himself. "The president is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches," Hogan Gidley, a White House lackey, said in a statement, "whether it be at a rally, a manufacturing plant opening or the State of the Union. What the American people hear is 100 percent President Trump's own words." That last sentence is possibly true.

Those "carefully honed" words will probably be about the economy, maybe about the coronavirus, probably about the new trade agreement, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement replacing NAFTA, and possibly the trade deal just signed with China. He may stay on script and ignore impeachment. He may do anything because when you're a celebrity, you can do anything.

The Democratic responses will come from rising-star Democratic women. Michigan's first-term Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the English-language response. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a freshman representing El Paso, Texas, will deliver the Spanish-language response.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916498