House Democrats invite DACA recipients, asylum-seeker from viral photo as State of the Union guests

Congressional Democrats have invited a number of people affected by the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and anti-asylum policies as their guests at impeached president Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and the asylum-seeker who was photographed clutching her young children as they fled tear gas launched at them by U.S. authorities at the border last year.

“Maria’s profound courage and strong love for her children were clear the moment I met her last year at the southern border,” California Rep. Jimmy Gomez said in a statement. “Soon, that strength and resilience will be on full display as she joins me for this year’s State of the Union. As the Trump administration continues to attack our immigrant communities and spread vicious lies about their character, I can’t think of a more critical time in our history to have a brave woman like Maria in the very chamber where the president will deliver his State of the Union address.”

“Last year, Maria made the treacherous journey to the U.S. with 5 of her children, only to be tear gassed by immigration officials at the border,” Gomez continued. “Maria and her twin daughters were photographed during this attack, an image that provoked widespread outrage. Unfortunately, her family was forced into hiding after right-wing media reported the photographs to be staged, resulting in thousands of people harassing the family on social media.”

Maria later told BuzzFeed News that she feared for her life and the lives of her young children during the horrific incident. “I thought my kids were going to die with me because of the gas we inhaled,” she said. Gomez said in his statement that it was only when he and California Rep. Nanette Barragán accompanied Maria to the border that she was allowed into the U.S. to pursue her asylum claim.

DACA recipients anxiously awaiting a Supreme Court decision on the program will join Maria as guests Tuesday evening. “I’m excited to welcome María Rocha as my guest to tomorrow’s State of the Union Address,” Texas congressman and Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Joaquin Castro said in a statement. “A dual language teacher for six years in San Antonio as well as a DACA recipient, she teaches 2nd graders about the importance of equitable educational opportunities for all students, regardless of their immigration status.”

“Given that DACA could be terminated by The Supreme Court in just a few months, Dreamers like María who add so much value to our communities could be vulnerable to deportation,” Castro continued. “I stand in solidarity with our Dreamers and DACA recipients. They are as American as any of us, despite the President's attempts to slander and speak ill about who they are. María represents the very best of what this country has to offer, a committed public servant who has dedicated her life to giving back to San Antonio’s children. I’m honored to have her as my guest this year.”

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego invited Vanessa Mendez, also a second-grade teacher, as his guest. “Vanessa’s passion for educating children in our community and her commitment to giving back is an inspiration,” he said. “I’m honored that she will be joining me at this year’s State of the Union. DREAMers like Vanessa across Arizona and throughout the country are serving others and making a positive difference, despite uncertainty and fear brought on by the Trump administration’s cruel immigration tactics. I hope Vanessa’s attendance will help inspire President Trump and Republicans to stop using DREAMers as political pawns and allow these young aspiring Americans to remain permanently in the country they call home.”

This isn’t the first year congressional Democrats have invited DACA recipients and others directly affected by Trump’s policies and actions. Last year, New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman invited former Trump housekeeper Victorina Morales as her guest. “I hope that in his State of the Union address, Donald Trump will finally acknowledge the real face of immigrants in this country—women and children fleeing violence, law-abiding, tax-paying people who would do almost anything to be Americans,” Watson Coleman said at the time. “And if he can’t, I’ve invited Victorina so that he may look her in her eyes to tell his lies to a familiar face.”

