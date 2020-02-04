The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Threat on Adam Schiff's life, weeks after Trump incited violence in tweet

It’s been less than two weeks since Donald Trump issued a thinly veiled threat against Rep. Adam Schiff, saying that the lead impeachment manager “has not paid the price, yet” for daring to hold Trump to account, and already Schiff has faced a threat on his life.

An Arizona man has been charged with making interstate threats and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition after leaving Schiff a voicemail saying, “I'm gonna fucking blow your brains out you fucking piece of shit,” the website The Informant reports.

According to a court filing cited by The Informant, Jan Peter Meister told authorities “that he watches Fox News and likely was upset at something that he saw on the news. He stated that he strongly dislikes the Democrats, and feels they are to blame for the country's political issues.”

Federal authorities found an AR-15-style rifle, two pistols, and more than 700 rounds of ammunition at Meister’s home. 

Meister has pleaded not guilty.

