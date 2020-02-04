Can Bernie Sanders Defeat Trump? Jacobin's Bhaskar Sunkara The Atlantic's David Frum Debate

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 13:31 Hits: 5

After a chaotic night in Iowa, the focus of the Democratic race has now shifted to New Hampshire. Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in most New Hampshire polls a week ahead of the state’s primary. While Sanders has been surging in popularity across parts of the country, the Democratic Party establishment is openly expressing concern that the self-described democratic socialist could win the nomination. While Bernie Sanders faces attacks from the corporate wing of the Democratic Party, many of his supporters say he is the candidate best suited to beat Trump in November. We host a debate with two guests who have different views on Sanders’s electability. David Frum is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of “Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic.” In 2001 and 2002, he served as a speechwriter for President George W. Bush and was credited with helping write Bush’s famous “axis of evil” line. Frum’s recent article is titled “Bernie Can’t Win.” Bhaskar Sunkara is the founding editor and publisher of Jacobin and the author of “The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality.” Sunkara’s recent piece in The Guardian is titled “Sanders is leading the pack in Iowa — and that’s good news for Democrats.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/4/bernie_sanders_bhaskar_sunkara_david_frum