Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 06:42 Hits: 3

Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people infected nationwide. Hong Kong has also reported a coronavirus death, bringing the total outside mainland China to two.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-china-admits-deficiencies-in-response-to-virus-live-updates/a-52247964?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf