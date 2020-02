Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 08:23 Hits: 6

Every month, the One Free Press Coalition draws attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists. In February, the list includes the cases of Arash Shoa-Shargh, Aleksandr Valov and Samuel Wazizi.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-under-threat-february-s-10-most-urgent-cases/a-52239618?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf