No matter who wins, the Iowa caucuses are still an archaic disaster of so-called democracy

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Today, Iowa is holding what could very well be the last of its famous first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. We don't know for sure. The state could finally decide to end this "caucus" farce once and for all, as most people with a passing knowledge of how democracy is constructed have been begging, in favor of allowing their residents to cast votes using that most amazing of newfangled inventions—paper. The Democratic Party could at long last stop protecting the privileged stance of one of the whitest, least representative states in the nation in favor of a fairer system.

Or the Republican Senate could decide that while Trump cancelling elections and declaring himself a North Korean-styled god-king is certainly "inappropriate," it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense. You never know.

So before the results are in and everyone begins to bicker about the outrage of the results being whatever they turn out to be, let's all take one last opportunity, nationwide, to dump on Iowa for a ridiculous, archaic system that favors those with flexible jobs over inflexible, the retired over the working, the well-off over the struggling, the childless over parents, and so on and so on and so on. We have paper now. The question of how to properly count how many persons favor one candidate or another has been solvable for literally hundreds of years.

We do not need to put on a puppet show! Just vote! For the love of democracy and apple pie, just hold an election, and cast actual votes!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1916246