Live coverage: The 2020 Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses

The Iowa caucuses are here, and we’re liveblogging the first results of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contests. The caucuses start at 7 PM local time (8 PM ET) sharp—latecomers are not allowed to participate. While the results come in, check out our guide to the caucuses.

Note that Iowa will report three different sets of results this year, which are explained here. A summary of these results is at the top of the site, and more detailed versions are below.

Results: First alignment (by county) | Final alignment (by county) | State delegate equivalents (by county)

It’s not sounding good. From Bloomberg News reporter Tyler Pager:

Statement from the Iowa Democratic Party. Precinct chairs, however, are reporting incredibly long wait times in reporting the results because the phone app didnÃ¢Â€Â™t work and the call-in hotline is backed up. pic.twitter.com/CqLJhbEJmq February 4, 2020

Hey, a result we can kinda report! Finally, the AP has the final alignment numbers for the 34 precincts that already had reported their first alignment numbers. That moved Sanders into the lead on both metrics: Sanders 28, Warren 25, Buttigieg 24, Klobuchar 12, Biden 11.

Looking at the first alignment numbers and doing a quick comparison, it seems as if Warren and Buttigieg are doing much better in their realignments. Buttigieg, in particular, seems to be benefitting, presumably because Biden and Klobuchar are just missing on viability and then transferring to him.

But, of course, this is a crazy-small sample size.

Per Politico’s Elana Schneider, “Polk County precinct chairs are being advised to take pictures of the results and text them over to the Polk County executive director, who is driving them to the HQ, according to a Democratic operative familiar with the situation.” Polk is Iowa’s largest county and home to Des Moines.

Oh boy….

New statement from the Iowa Democratic Party: "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match... " February 4, 2020

Oh boy, part II: Some county officials are now saying, given the inability to contact the state party, that they will try again. Tomorrow.

It’s evident at this point that we will not see anything approaching reliable, accurate results of Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucuses tonight, so in an unprecedented move, we are cancelling this liveblog. We’ll check back in on Tuesday morning once we—hopefully—know more. But at the very least, this episode should spell the permanent end of all caucuses.

