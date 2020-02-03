Impeachment trial resumes with closing arguments as Republicans finalize their cover-up

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump resumes at 11 AM ET, with Republicans still determined to make it a full cover-up. The House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team will each have two hours for closing arguments—most likely facts on the one side, conspiracy theories on the other.

Between the closing arguments and Wednesday’s final vote in the trial, senators will have the chance to deliver remarks. In preparation for that, many Republicans have been honing their “Sure, it wasn’t ideal that Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections, but it’s just not worth removing him over attempted election cheating” talking points. Democrats have a little more to work with—like all of the facts of the matter.

