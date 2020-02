Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 13:15 Hits: 0

At schools that were meant to foster self-paced learning in the natural world, the billionaires behind Facebook and Amazon are funding new data-seeking tech.

Read more https://progressive.org/public-school-shakedown/the-montessori-schools-set-to-track-students-every-move-lahm-200114/