Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 01:12 Hits: 3

Far-right terrorist gangs are all in the news these days, thanks to the recent arrests of members of The Base for planning to cause violence at the Richmond, Virginia, gun rally of Jan. 20,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/the-radical-rights-terrorist-faction-has-long-followed-the-anti-communist-blueprint-from-the-1960s/