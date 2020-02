Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 06:00 Hits: 4

In an exclusive with DW, Angolan President Joao Lourenco spoke for the first time about allegations against Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos. He also defended his role in a government led by her father.

