Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 07:08 Hits: 5

In 2016, Ankara and Brussels signed a refugee agreement designed to stem the flow of illegal entries into the EU via Turkey. Now, both sides are unhappy with the deal, but a revision looks difficult.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-turkey-refugee-deal-will-the-fragile-agreement-hold/a-52237907?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf