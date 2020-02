Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 03:51 Hits: 4

First World War drama "1917" was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among nominees.

