Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 08:19 Hits: 7

MAGNUM outlets experienced a nationwide service outage yesterday (Feb 2,2020) from 5.50pm till close of draw at 7pm. Upon the occurrence of the outage, the Magnum recovery team went into immediate action and the outcome of the investigation was ultimately traced to a technical malfunction of a core server network component. The system was fully up and running by 7.05pm.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/03/interrupted-sales-at-magnum-outlets