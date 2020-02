Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 08:27 Hits: 5

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will view Syrian government forces as "targets" around Turkish observation posts in Syria's northwest Idlib, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said on Monday after Ankara said four of its soldiers were killed by Syrian shelling.

