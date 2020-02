Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 02:22 Hits: 5

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday during a visit to Kazakhstan that he carried a "perfect message" of global press freedom, following a bitter feud with US media.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pompeo-says-carries--perfect-message--of-press-freedom-in-kazakhstan-12384354