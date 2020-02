Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 06:11 Hits: 5

Thirty six people aboard an evacuation flight from China that landed in France on Sunday showed symptoms of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 360 people, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

