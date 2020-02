Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 07:47 Hits: 5

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Tuesday front parliament for the first time in three months as he seeks to repair his standing with voters angry by his response to the country's bushfire crisis and a scandal over sports funding.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-scott-morrison-parliament-bushfires-sports-funding-12385486