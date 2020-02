Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 03:24 Hits: 5

On Sunday, some protestors rejected Iraq's new prime minister Mohammed Allawi. But Mr. Allawi is backed by Muqtada al-Sadr, a powerful Shiite cleric.

