Unsafe anti-abortion laws, Iowa's undemocratic caucuses, and more you might have missed this week

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 01:20 Hits: 4

Happy Super Bowl Sunday everyone! It’s been quite the week in news. Here are some stories we felt deserved to be highlighted.

While pushing unsafe anti-abortion laws, Ohio's forced-birthers say they only want women's safety

By. Meteor Blades

As we’ve seen over the years, forced-birthers will lie to women about the physical and psychological effects of abortion, use tax money to fund bogus pregnancy crisis centers that lie to women, harass patients, make phony videos about clinic practices, fire-bomb clinics, shutter clinics for medically unnecessary reasons, assassinate clinic staff, and enact law after law after law to undermine women’s right to control their own bodies. Forced-birthers don’t give two hoots about women’s health and safety.

If any of these forced-birthers actually cared about the safety of pregnant folks or children they would back universal healthcare, comprehensive sex-education, subsidized birth control, universal education, universal childcare, and be anti-war. But they don’t, and they aren’t. Because it’s all a charade.

Disproportionately Black and disproportionately deadly: It's time to overhaul Mississippi's prisons

By. Tevin Brown

My brother is now detained at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI), a facility notorious for violence, including a 2018 incident where a resident was set on fire. I lose sleep worrying if he is safe, considering someone was killed there in a violent incident just weeks ago. When he was transferred to this facility, I was overcome with anxiety because SMCI has a history of blocking visitation for residents, sometimes for periods as long as 13 months.

This deserves more attention.

Why Sanders' insistence on seeking an economic solution to racism is built on hollow mythology

By. David Neiwert

Racism operates in an entirely different sphere: in the underbelly of so much American mythology about who we are and what we have done to create the world we live in today. It loves to tell white Americans they are always the good guys. It hates facing the truth.

Delve into the nuances of why this so-called “economic solution” is such a blind spot for not only Sanders but countless Americans.

Iowa's undemocratic caucuses shut out too many voters

By. David Neiwert

Forcing people to line up for hours and then spend hours in a crowded room for their votes to be counted is undemocratic, putting voting out of reach for so many people who don’t have the time, the physical capacity, the work schedule, the child care to be able to do it. This system should not be of so much importance in choosing our presidential nominees.

The Iowa caucuses are tomorrow. Its process is antiquated, unrepresentative, and actively harmful to our democracy.

Anti-Trump Republican group drops the most brutal ad of all time against 'full Trump' AZ senator

By. Jen Hayden

McSally lost a Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018, even after cozying up to Trump. Now that she faces another actual election, this time against astronaut Mark Kelly (husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords), McSally’s gone increasingly “full Trump.” The Lincoln Project takes McSally to task for her embrace of Trumpism in what is, by far, the most brutal political ad I’ve ever seen.

Candidates who align with Trump are now starting to face the backlash they deserve. It’s about damn time.

Republicans are not trying to protect children. They’re trying to wipe out trans people.

By. Justice Ameer Gaines

Proponents of efforts to criminalize gender affirming care aren’t afraid that these youth will regret their treatment when they get older. They’re afraid that they won’t. They fear that affirming transgender people when we’re younger will help us accept ourselves and be accepted by others in society.

Per usual, the only lives that matter to these Republicans are white, heterosexual, cis-male lives. That’s what we’re up against.

Let us know in the comments: What stories did you read this week that stuck with you? Anything that you think flew so under the radar that we might have missed?

Looking forward to chatting with y’all below!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1915989