Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 12:31 Hits: 2

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode by presenting an impeachment trialĀ of President Trump "you wish had happened," in the wake of what it dubbed "two weeks of dry debate and posturing."The ei...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/481062-saturday-night-live-presents-trump-impeachment-trial-you-wish-had-happened