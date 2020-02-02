Rescind Trump's State of the Union invitation. The House must not be complicit in this corruption

Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

As Republican senators put the finishing polish on their cover-up of an act of international corruption by Donald J. Trump, a cover-up made impossibly dangerous by Sen. Lamar Alexander's adoption of the Trump defense argument that such acts are "improper," but within the new bounds of the presidency, the House of Representatives cannot go along with the Senate anointing of Trump as something above the law, and above his oath and theirs.

The House must rescind their invitation for Trump to give next week's State of the Union address from their chamber. Donald Trump betrayed our democracy for an act of personal gain; he does not deserve the dignity of entering that chamber. He can perform his duty via letter, or from the White House’s own cameras. The House cannot allow the man of 15,000 lies to use their borrowed dignity to condemn our very rule of law, as he will, and further his attacks on his American enemies, which he will, and sneer in the face of those that believed he, like all past presidents, was governed by bounds over which he could not step. As he will.

If the Senate wants to celebrate their new king, let the Senate host him. Let the Senate cameras, locked in place for the "trial" lest they stray onto fidget-spinning senators or empty Republican chairs, broadcast his betrayals. The House must have no part of it. The invitation is a privilege, not a right. It reflects the goodwill of the House, not their fealty to him.

The House must cancel. The "president" remains impeached, and has been proven corrupt to sufficient degree as to require his Republican allies to adopt the new and authoritarian position that the president's power to do such acts can no longer be checked. Refuse to allow the corrupt man to use the House, at least, to further his own agendas. If the Senate believes him a king, the Senate can host his coronation.

