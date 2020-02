Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 06:01 Hits: 3

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first overseas death from the growing epidemic of a coronavirus that originated in China, where new confirmed infections jumped by a daily record to top 14,000 cases.

